CenterBook Partners LP Makes New $6.39 Million Investment in Medtronic PLC $MDT

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,558 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $6,394,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 410.7% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $81.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $104.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average of $92.01. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.14%.

Trending Headlines about Medtronic

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Medtronic from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Medtronic from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MDT

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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