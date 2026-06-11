CenterBook Partners LP Makes New Investment in TFS Financial Corporation $TFSL

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,948 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TFS Financial by 19.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the bank's stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 64.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,920 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 36,004 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the bank's stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 15.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 204,790 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 26,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $159,000. 9.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TFS Financial

In related news, insider Cathy W. Zbanek sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $152,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $932,401.26. The trade was a 14.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 4,105 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $65,310.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,216.80. This represents a 9.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $529,200 and have sold 34,461 shares valued at $523,201. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. TFS Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 0.72.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $85.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TFS Financial Corporation will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. TFS Financial's payout ratio is presently 342.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TFSL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TFS Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of TFS Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TFS Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TFSL

TFS Financial Profile

TFS Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for TFS Capital Bank, headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company offers commercial banking and specialty finance solutions designed to meet the unique needs of small and mid-sized businesses. Through its bank charter, TFS Financial provides a full suite of deposit products alongside a range of lending options tailored to growing enterprises.

The bank's lending portfolio includes equipment financing, working capital lines of credit, and term loans structured to support capital expenditures and operational needs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL - Free Report).

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