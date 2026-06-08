CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 43,605 Shares of TransUnion $TRU

CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,701 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 43,605 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP's holdings in TransUnion were worth $7,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 1,318.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 367 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

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Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 6,683 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $480,307.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,973.76. The trade was a 12.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,642,292.82. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,542. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $70.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average of $76.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $64.51 and a 52 week high of $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of TransUnion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRU

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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