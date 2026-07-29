CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP - Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,943 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 38,411 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,381,128 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,158,492,000 after purchasing an additional 719,803 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,286,690 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,234,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794,535 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,941,909 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $802,916,000 after buying an additional 235,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,023,720 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $650,189,000 after buying an additional 166,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $343,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $45.38.

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CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $45.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The stock's fifty day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.41.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.910 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. CenterPoint Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.44%.

CenterPoint Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CenterPoint Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Adjusted EPS was $0.40, up from $0.29 a year earlier and above the $0.37 consensus estimate. Revenue increased 10.7% year over year to $2.15 billion, ahead of the $2.12 billion forecast, while operating income reached $534 million. CenterPoint Energy Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Improve Y/Y

Adjusted EPS was $0.40, up from $0.29 a year earlier and above the $0.37 consensus estimate. Revenue increased 10.7% year over year to $2.15 billion, ahead of the $2.12 billion forecast, while operating income reached $534 million. Positive Sentiment: Growth in Houston-area power demand is supporting results. CenterPoint attributed the strong quarter primarily to customer growth and regulatory recovery, with rising electricity demand in its Houston service territory providing an additional growth tailwind. CenterPoint Energy beats Q2 profit estimates, boosts 10-year capital investment plan

CenterPoint attributed the strong quarter primarily to customer growth and regulatory recovery, with rising electricity demand in its Houston service territory providing an additional growth tailwind. Positive Sentiment: CenterPoint increased its 10-year capital plan by $1.2 billion. The larger investment program could strengthen grid infrastructure and support longer-term rate-base growth, although it will also require substantial financing. CenterPoint Energy reports strong Q2 2026 results

The larger investment program could strengthen grid infrastructure and support longer-term rate-base growth, although it will also require substantial financing. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance was reiterated at $1.89-$1.91. The midpoint is broadly consistent with the $1.91 analyst consensus, offering stability but no upward earnings surprise. CenterPoint also provided an update on ERCOT’s Batch Zero process.

The midpoint is broadly consistent with the $1.91 analyst consensus, offering stability but no upward earnings surprise. CenterPoint also provided an update on ERCOT’s Batch Zero process. Negative Sentiment: The expanded capital program may increase borrowing needs and exposure to higher financing costs. Investors will likely monitor funding requirements, regulatory approvals and execution as CenterPoint accelerates infrastructure spending.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc NYSE: CNP is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company's principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint's core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

Further Reading

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