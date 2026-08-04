Centerra Gold Inc. $CGAU Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi reduced its position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,645,264 shares of the company's stock after selling 105,893 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.82% of Centerra Gold worth $29,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 20.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 963,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,119,000 after purchasing an additional 166,736 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 67.1% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 28,058 shares of the company's stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 912,238 shares of the company's stock worth $16,229,000 after buying an additional 363,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 869,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,372,000 after buying an additional 106,527 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CGAU shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CGAU

Centerra Gold Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE:CGAU opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $442.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.27 million. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Centerra Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.71%.

Centerra Gold Profile

Centerra Gold Inc is a gold mining company incorporated in Canada and headquartered in Toronto. The company specializes in the exploration, development and operation of precious metals properties, with a focus on gold production. Centerra's portfolio includes the Mount Milligan mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Otjikoto mine in Namibia. Both operations produce gold and copper concentrates and employ modern mining methods and processing facilities to optimize recovery rates and minimize environmental impact.

In addition to its producing assets, Centerra is advancing the development of its Greenstone Gold Project in Ontario, Canada, which, upon completion, is expected to become one of Canada's largest gold mines.

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