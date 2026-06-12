Centersquare Investment Management LLC Acquires 167,352 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI

Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI - Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154,060 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 167,352 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 2.42% of National Health Investors worth $88,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 189.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 116,570 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,267,000 after buying an additional 76,339 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,668,006 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $127,386,000 after buying an additional 30,968 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 30.0% in the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 260,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $20,670,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 45,355 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 19,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 256,898 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $20,595,000 after buying an additional 15,638 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at National Health Investors

In related news, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn acquired 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $103,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 133,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,177,473.44. This represents a 1.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NHI stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day moving average of $80.14. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $67.94 and a one year high of $91.38.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.39). National Health Investors had a net margin of 36.86% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. National Health Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.790 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. National Health Investors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.67.

Read Our Latest Report on NHI

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc NYSE: NHI is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

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