Centersquare Investment Management LLC Acquires 98,130 Shares of Camden Property Trust $CPT

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,828,602 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 98,130 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust makes up about 3.1% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.66% of Camden Property Trust worth $311,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,453 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,573 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CPT. Mizuho lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Camden Property Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Camden Property Trust from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector underperform" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $114.05.

Read Our Latest Report on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of CPT opened at $114.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $96.53 and a 12-month high of $118.59. The company's 50-day moving average price is $105.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $390.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.11 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Camden Property Trust's revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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