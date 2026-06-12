Centersquare Investment Management LLC Buys 105,830 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust $KRG

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,236,790 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 105,830 shares during the period. Kite Realty Group Trust accounts for about 1.9% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.80% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $197,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRG. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,984 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 19,731 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 129,314 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 118.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 385,476 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 48,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 77,577 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $29.04 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $29.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 34.74%.The business had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.37 million. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.060-2.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Kite Realty Group Trust's payout ratio is currently 87.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KRG

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust NYSE: KRG is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and management of open-air retail real estate. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating community and neighborhood shopping centers, as well as mixed-use properties that accommodate national, regional and local retailers.

Established in 1994, Kite Realty has grown its portfolio through strategic development projects, targeted acquisitions and selective dispositions.

See Also

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