Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $99.96 Million Stake in Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,003,497 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 168,764 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 1.58% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $99,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 959,086 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 186,734 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 38,161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 603.3% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 49,315 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 42,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company's stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Vornado Realty Trust

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $67,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $220,220. This represents a 44.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company's stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of VNO opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $43.37.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $459.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.72 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VNO

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a self‐administered real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, management and redevelopment of office and retail properties. As a fully integrated REIT, the company oversees leasing, property management, building operations and strategic capital improvements designed to enhance asset value and tenant experience. Vornado's business model emphasizes long‐term cash flow generation through stable rental income and disciplined portfolio optimization.

The company's core portfolio is concentrated in New York City, where it holds a diverse mix of office towers and street‐level retail assets in prominent submarkets such as Midtown and the Penn Plaza corridor.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vornado Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vornado Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Vornado Realty Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here