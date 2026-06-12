Centersquare Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,173,251 shares of the company's stock after selling 126,232 shares during the period. VICI Properties makes up 1.2% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of VICI Properties worth $117,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 471,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,257,000 after buying an additional 30,266 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 594,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,713,000 after buying an additional 158,646 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 67,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 340,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,576,000 after buying an additional 18,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price target on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI opened at $28.11 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.65.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 76.83%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.64%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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