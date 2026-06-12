Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 448,228 Shares of Equity Residential $EQR

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,238,709 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 448,228 shares during the period. Equity Residential comprises 1.4% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Equity Residential worth $141,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 130,947 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 375.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 98,393 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company's stock.

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Equity Residential Stock Down 1.3%

EQR stock opened at $66.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $57.57 and a 1-year high of $70.18. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $64.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.64.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $779.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.79 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 30.63%.The firm's revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.7025 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Equity Residential's previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Equity Residential's payout ratio is presently 112.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equity Residential to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EQR

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential NYSE: EQR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company's core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

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