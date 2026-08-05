Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Sells 13,474 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,872 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 13,474 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division's holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $191.67.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 186,104 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $30,199,096.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 864,177 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,230,001.79. This trade represents a 17.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 5.0%

NYSE APH opened at $171.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $104.71 and a 52 week high of $178.52. The company has a market capitalization of $211.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $156.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.42.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company's revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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