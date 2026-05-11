Centric Wealth Management Invests $1.58 Million in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,564.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,039 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 68.6% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $35.37 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $62.36. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer's revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

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Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Further Reading

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