Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU - Free Report) by 349.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,479 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 38,472 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.25% of Centrus Energy worth $12,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Centrus Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,086,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $263,745,000 after buying an additional 14,325 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 936,477 shares of the company's stock worth $290,376,000 after acquiring an additional 58,634 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895,867 shares of the company's stock worth $217,481,000 after acquiring an additional 114,881 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,861,000 after acquiring an additional 143,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 78.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 442,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $137,132,000 after acquiring an additional 194,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company's stock.

Get Centrus Energy alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Centrus Energy

In other Centrus Energy news, CFO Todd M. Tinelli sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $62,286.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Centrus Energy from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Centrus Energy from $230.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Centrus Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Centrus Energy from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $271.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LEU

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LEU opened at $170.57 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $188.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.34. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $144.65 and a fifty-two week high of $464.25.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $76.13 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Profile

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Centrus Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Centrus Energy wasn't on the list.

While Centrus Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here