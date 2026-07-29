Century Aluminum Company $CENX Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX - Free Report) by 219.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,061 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 126,461 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.19% of Century Aluminum worth $10,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Glencore plc boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Glencore plc now owns 53,511,894 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,096,596,000 after buying an additional 13,454,538 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 612.0% in the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,424,088 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,662,000 after buying an additional 1,224,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,939,794 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $271,901,000 after buying an additional 1,094,257 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 109.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,830,324 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $107,422,000 after acquiring an additional 957,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $9,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CENX shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 price target on Century Aluminum and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Century Aluminum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Century Aluminum from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on Century Aluminum from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.00.

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Century Aluminum Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.30. Century Aluminum Company has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average of $53.97.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company is a primary aluminum producer that develops and operates smelters designed to supply low-carbon, high-purity aluminum products to a range of industrial and commercial markets. Established in 1995, the company has grown to become a significant North American aluminum producer with an expanding international footprint. Century Aluminum is headquartered in the United States and is focused on energy-efficient operations and cost management.

The company's core operations include three primary aluminum smelting facilities located in Hawesville, Kentucky; Mount Holly, South Carolina; and Grundartangi, Iceland.

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