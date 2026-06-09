Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 22,249 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,941 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 22,249 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of McDonald's worth $154,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Encompass More Asset Management boosted its stake in McDonald's by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 2,120 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald's by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in McDonald's by 2.1% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. American National Bank of Texas boosted its stake in McDonald's by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank of Texas now owns 1,191 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald's by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McDonald's from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on McDonald's from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on McDonald's from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price target on McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McDonald's from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $336.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on McDonald's

McDonald's News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE MCD opened at $277.58 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $291.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.36. McDonald's Corporation has a twelve month low of $271.85 and a twelve month high of $341.75. The company has a market capitalization of $197.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. McDonald's's payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $806,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,800. The trade was a 23.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,055 shares of company stock worth $1,769,373. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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