Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 4,140 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,708 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Travelers Companies worth $33,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 111 Capital raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. 111 Capital now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,036 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 656 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Travelers Companies from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $316.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $329.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $259.00 to $257.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $311.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $303.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business's 50 day moving average price is $299.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.35. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.19 and a fifty-two week high of $313.12.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 15.54%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total transaction of $483,666.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 259,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,639,037.60. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 6,735 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total value of $2,079,633.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,010.86. This represents a 12.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,573 shares of company stock worth $11,504,146. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report).

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