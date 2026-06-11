Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,141 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Tenet Healthcare worth $31,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 50.9% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $164.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The firm's 50-day moving average is $184.55 and its 200 day moving average is $200.25. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 1 year low of $146.60 and a 1 year high of $247.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Tenet Healthcare's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.380-18.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenet Healthcare

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $983,943.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,634.08. The trade was a 25.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nadja West sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total transaction of $532,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,166.75. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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