Cerity Partners LLC Buys 19,673 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,673 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $33,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,082,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $132,868,000 after purchasing an additional 45,512 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 474,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $59,203,000 after purchasing an additional 27,625 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 861,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $105,740,000 after purchasing an additional 158,393 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $74,513,000 after purchasing an additional 49,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Maxim Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $121.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.34. The company has a market capitalization of $150.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.46 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Key Headlines Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gilead and Merck reported positive Phase 3 results for a once-weekly HIV regimen using islatravir and lenacapavir, a potential advance that could strengthen Gilead’s already important HIV franchise and support long-term revenue growth. Article Title

Gilead and Merck reported positive Phase 3 results for a once-weekly HIV regimen using islatravir and lenacapavir, a potential advance that could strengthen Gilead’s already important HIV franchise and support long-term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and recent commentary pointed to momentum in Gilead’s HIV portfolio, including strength in Biktarvy and Descovy, as well as improving expectations for Yeztugo and other late-stage pipeline assets. Article Title

Analysts and recent commentary pointed to momentum in Gilead’s HIV portfolio, including strength in Biktarvy and Descovy, as well as improving expectations for Yeztugo and other late-stage pipeline assets. Positive Sentiment: Gilead said topline Phase 3 IDEAL study results for Livdelzi in primary biliary cholangitis showed significantly more patients reached key treatment goals, which could broaden the company’s pipeline and add another growth driver. Article Title

Gilead said topline Phase 3 IDEAL study results for Livdelzi in primary biliary cholangitis showed significantly more patients reached key treatment goals, which could broaden the company’s pipeline and add another growth driver. Neutral Sentiment: Gilead presented at the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference, which likely reinforced management’s pipeline and growth narrative but did not appear to include a major new catalyst. Article Title

Gilead presented at the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference, which likely reinforced management’s pipeline and growth narrative but did not appear to include a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Gilead and Merck also ended a Phase 3 lung cancer study after Trodelvy plus KEYTRUDA failed to deliver a statistically significant improvement, renewing concern around Gilead’s oncology strategy. Article Title

Gilead and Merck also ended a Phase 3 lung cancer study after Trodelvy plus KEYTRUDA failed to deliver a statistically significant improvement, renewing concern around Gilead’s oncology strategy. Negative Sentiment: Biopharma coverage noted that the Trodelvy setback creates risk for one of Gilead’s key cancer programs, even as HIV progress remains the bigger driver for the stock. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,185,357.82. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $396,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,907,973.57. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,570 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

See Also

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