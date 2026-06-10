Cerity Partners LLC Buys 6,167 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,185 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $97,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in ASML by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of ASML by 78.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Zacks Research raised shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $1,750.00 target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,589.63.

View Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,777.77 on Wednesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $683.48 and a 12-month high of $1,831.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm's 50 day moving average is $1,508.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1,353.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.82.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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