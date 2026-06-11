Cerity Partners LLC Buys 9,095 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,423 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC's holdings in Welltower were worth $45,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 31.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 7.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 27.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $211.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $149.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. The firm's 50-day moving average is $209.40 and its 200 day moving average is $201.13. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.70 and a 1 year high of $221.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Welltower's revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Welltower's payout ratio is 146.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $239.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $204.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $231.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Welltower

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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