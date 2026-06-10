Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stake in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,052 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 110,148 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Teradyne worth $88,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,417,717 shares of the company's stock worth $2,947,935,000 after buying an additional 444,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,017,649 shares of the company's stock worth $965,909,000 after buying an additional 24,154 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,256,857 shares of the company's stock worth $723,600,000 after buying an additional 336,757 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,959,330 shares of the company's stock worth $407,322,000 after buying an additional 99,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,872,910 shares of the company's stock worth $395,427,000 after buying an additional 940,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 656 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $232,880.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,581,310. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,304. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,992. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Teradyne from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore set a $370.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TER

Teradyne Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ TER opened at $369.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $359.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.55. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.79. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $422.11.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is 9.63%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Further Reading

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