Cerity Partners LLC Has $31.11 Million Holdings in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,595 shares of the data storage provider's stock after buying an additional 25,765 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Western Digital worth $31,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 333,217 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $57,403,000 after purchasing an additional 68,938 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 4,841.8% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,747 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 41,882 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 164,732 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $28,378,000 after purchasing an additional 108,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 234,710 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $40,433,000 after purchasing an additional 162,861 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In related news, Director Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.52, for a total value of $396,390.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,813.56. This represents a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $235,699.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 116,643 shares in the company, valued at $63,640,420.80. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,322 shares of company stock valued at $12,768,550. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $490.09 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $436.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.37. Western Digital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $602.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 2.13.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.33. Western Digital had a net margin of 55.29% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Western Digital's revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Western Digital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Western Digital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $450.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $433.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Western Digital

Key Western Digital News

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Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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