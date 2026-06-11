Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,982 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 11,533 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Corning worth $37,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $168.28 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a PE ratio of 80.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $175.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.65.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Corning's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Corning's payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Key Headlines Impacting Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total value of $5,263,675.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 94,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,138,016. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total transaction of $18,646,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 908,353 shares in the company, valued at $169,371,500.38. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,561 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GLW. Zacks Research cut Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Corning from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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