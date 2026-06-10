Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 127,376 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 99.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 127,376 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $51,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 186 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Freedom Capital raised T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Andre Almeida bought 5,097 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $179.46 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.02 and a 1 year high of $261.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The business had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is 43.40%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

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