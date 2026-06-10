Cerity Partners LLC Raises Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625,886 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 46,048 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $60,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $83.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $107.92 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $90.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $132.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.06 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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