Cerity Partners LLC Sells 6,917 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,685 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 6,917 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $83,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,583. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "positive" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Argus set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $181.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang publicly endorsed Qualcomm, saying investors should “buy their stock,” which sparked after-hours buying and reinforces confidence in Qualcomm’s positioning in mobile and AI-related chips.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang publicly endorsed Qualcomm, saying investors should “buy their stock,” which sparked after-hours buying and reinforces confidence in Qualcomm’s positioning in mobile and AI-related chips. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm is expanding beyond smartphones with new edge AI partnerships, including an AI-powered enterprise conference platform with Primax Electronics and edge AI collaborations with SLB and SDG&E/Scripps, supporting the company’s diversification story.

Qualcomm is expanding beyond smartphones with new edge AI partnerships, including an AI-powered enterprise conference platform with Primax Electronics and edge AI collaborations with SLB and SDG&E/Scripps, supporting the company’s diversification story. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm continues to build momentum in its Dragonwing edge AI ecosystem, with ecosystem partners showcasing new products at Computex 2026, which may help validate long-term demand for its non-mobile chip platforms.

Qualcomm continues to build momentum in its Dragonwing edge AI ecosystem, with ecosystem partners showcasing new products at Computex 2026, which may help validate long-term demand for its non-mobile chip platforms. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary highlights a valuation debate: some analysts and articles question whether Qualcomm’s strong multi-year run has already priced in much of the AI and growth upside.

Recent commentary highlights a valuation debate: some analysts and articles question whether Qualcomm’s strong multi-year run has already priced in much of the AI and growth upside. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data in the latest filing showed no meaningful short position change, so there is no clear evidence of a new bearish positioning shift specific to Qualcomm.

Short-interest data in the latest filing showed no meaningful short position change, so there is no clear evidence of a new bearish positioning shift specific to Qualcomm. Negative Sentiment: Marketwide semiconductor weakness is weighing on sentiment, with reports of a sector correction and increased short selling hitting chip stocks broadly, including Qualcomm.

Qualcomm Trading Down 5.7%

Qualcomm stock opened at $205.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.97 and a 200-day moving average of $164.02. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $216.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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