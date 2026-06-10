Cerity Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,423 shares of the software company's stock after selling 33,577 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Adobe worth $85,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TrustBank purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $237.88 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.13 and a 1-year high of $419.82. The stock's 50-day moving average is $245.94 and its 200 day moving average is $280.44. The company has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Adobe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $285.00 target price on Adobe in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $300.00 price target on Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $331.65.

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Adobe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

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