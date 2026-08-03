Certara, Inc. $CERT Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT - Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,562,508 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 175,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.58% of Certara worth $48,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Certara by 2,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Certara by 50.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Certara by 499.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,917 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Certara during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Certara Stock Performance

Shares of CERT stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $13.88.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $106.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.13 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 3.60%.The firm's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Certara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.410 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CERT. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Certara from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Certara from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stephens lowered their target price on Certara from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Certara from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Certara

Certara Company Profile

Certara is a biosimulation software and services company that partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device developers to accelerate drug discovery, development and regulatory approval. The company's platform integrates quantitative pharmacology, real-world evidence, artificial intelligence and machine learning to model and simulate drug behavior across a range of therapeutic areas and patient populations. By applying these mechanistic and data-driven approaches, Certara helps its clients predict clinical outcomes, optimize dosing strategies and streamline decision-making throughout the product lifecycle.

The company's offerings are divided into software tools and consulting services.

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