Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 2,282 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,131 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in ASML were worth $82,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $756,000. Signature Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in ASML by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 6.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $19,352,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ASML by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: ASML’s latest quarterly results came in well above expectations, with stronger revenue, margin expansion, and a rebound in free cash flow, driven by higher lithography machine sales and pricing power. The company also lifted 2026 revenue guidance to €43 billion–€45 billion, reinforcing optimism around AI-driven demand. ASML: Surging AI CapEx A Catalyst

ASML’s latest quarterly results came in well above expectations, with stronger revenue, margin expansion, and a rebound in free cash flow, driven by higher lithography machine sales and pricing power. The company also lifted 2026 revenue guidance to €43 billion–€45 billion, reinforcing optimism around AI-driven demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and recent commentary continue to highlight ASML’s EUV leadership and next-generation High-NA tools as key long-term growth drivers, with AI spending expected to boost demand for advanced chips and the equipment needed to make them. ASML Holdings' EUV Leadership Strengthens Long-Term Growth

Analysts and recent commentary continue to highlight ASML’s EUV leadership and next-generation High-NA tools as key long-term growth drivers, with AI spending expected to boost demand for advanced chips and the equipment needed to make them. Positive Sentiment: Broader semiconductor sentiment is also helping, as chip ETFs have surged this year and investors are watching Intel’s earnings as a possible read-through for the sector. Strength in the chip group tends to support ASML because its tools are essential to advanced semiconductor production. Semiconductor ETFs Surge Ahead of Intel Earnings

Broader semiconductor sentiment is also helping, as chip ETFs have surged this year and investors are watching Intel’s earnings as a possible read-through for the sector. Strength in the chip group tends to support ASML because its tools are essential to advanced semiconductor production. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles note that ASML remains a heavily followed stock, with Wall Street generally rating it a Buy. These pieces are more commentary than new information, but they reflect continued investor attention. Is Trending Stock ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) a Buy Now?

Several articles note that ASML remains a heavily followed stock, with Wall Street generally rating it a Buy. These pieces are more commentary than new information, but they reflect continued investor attention. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage also cautions that ASML’s premium valuation, China restrictions, and customer timing risks could limit upside even though the long-term AI demand case remains strong. ASML Owns AI's Critical Bottleneck. Is the Stock Worth the Price?

ASML Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,803.00 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $1,749.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,522.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $683.48 and a 52-week high of $1,999.96. The company has a market cap of $709.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 52.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 43.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $2.1507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. ASML's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morningstar downgraded ASML to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,970.33.

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About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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