Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 39,663 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,447 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 39,663 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Newmont were worth $34,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Newmont alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 96,182 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 27,813 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the second quarter worth $240,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Newmont by 108.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 125,355 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 65,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 8.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,982 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Newmont News

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Newmont beat Q2 adjusted earnings estimates, reporting $2.10 per share versus $2.05 expected, and delivered record second-quarter free cash flow of about $2.2 billion. Article Title

Newmont beat Q2 adjusted earnings estimates, reporting $2.10 per share versus $2.05 expected, and delivered record second-quarter free cash flow of about $2.2 billion. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed 2026 guidance and emphasized strong production, cash generation, and capital returns, which supports confidence in the company’s operating outlook. Article Title

Management reaffirmed 2026 guidance and emphasized strong production, cash generation, and capital returns, which supports confidence in the company’s operating outlook. Positive Sentiment: Newmont declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a cash-return story for income-focused investors.

Newmont declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a cash-return story for income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and market commentaries pointed to a stronger balance sheet, robust free cash flow, and aggressive buybacks as reasons to remain constructive on the shares. Article Title

Several analysts and market commentaries pointed to a stronger balance sheet, robust free cash flow, and aggressive buybacks as reasons to remain constructive on the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue came in below Wall Street estimates at $6.12 billion versus $6.36 billion expected, reflecting lower volumes even as realized gold prices helped earnings.

Revenue came in below Wall Street estimates at $6.12 billion versus $6.36 billion expected, reflecting lower volumes even as realized gold prices helped earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Newmont also outlined a Lihir nearshore barrier project that could unlock more than 5 million ounces starting in 2028, a longer-term growth catalyst rather than an immediate driver. Article Title

Newmont also outlined a Lihir nearshore barrier project that could unlock more than 5 million ounces starting in 2028, a longer-term growth catalyst rather than an immediate driver. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary flagged lower gold prices and a bearish technical setup as headwinds that may be limiting near-term upside despite the earnings beat. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, insider David John Thornton sold 2,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $252,812.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,477.93. The trade was a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,001,439.70. The trade was a 6.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,146. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $93.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company's fifty day moving average is $99.93 and its 200 day moving average is $109.95. Newmont Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.76 and a 52 week high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Newmont had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Newmont's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Newmont from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, April 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Newmont from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $175.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Newmont from $139.00 to $137.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $136.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Newmont, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Newmont wasn't on the list.

While Newmont currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here