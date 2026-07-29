Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE - Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,170 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 21,861 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $14,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 11,305.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,974,989 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $81,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,673 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 85,247 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 25,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,109,341 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,049,255,000 after buying an additional 761,157 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $15,172,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,277,257 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $419,889,000 after buying an additional 205,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company's stock.

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FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE FE opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $41.30 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.19.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. FirstEnergy's dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen upgraded FirstEnergy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wolfe Research cut FirstEnergy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.92.

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FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE: FE is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company's primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy's service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy's core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

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