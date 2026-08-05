Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,025 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 23,320 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Rubrik were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBRK. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Rubrik by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 400 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, June 15th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $94.20.

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Rubrik Stock Up 8.5%

RBRK opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day moving average of $62.86. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $99.75.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $366.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Rubrik's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 3,979 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $284,458.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 113,477 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,470.73. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,838 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $212,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,450. This represents a 54.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 292,042 shares of company stock worth $24,379,821 over the last three months. 13.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

Further Reading

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