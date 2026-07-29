Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,158 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,952 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $15,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,860.00 to $1,700.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,657.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,014 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,587.06, for a total transaction of $1,609,278.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,595,669.16. This trade represents a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,561.40, for a total value of $18,736,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 166,644 shares in the company, valued at $260,197,941.60. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 69,370 shares of company stock worth $112,702,503 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 4.3%

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,282.01 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $706.00 and a 12-month high of $1,714.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.43 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,454.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1,308.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems's payout ratio is 57.68%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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