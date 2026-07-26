Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 22,281 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,867 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 22,281 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Amphenol were worth $42,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 200.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $27,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $152.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company's fifty day moving average price is $152.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.66. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $102.76 and a 1-year high of $178.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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