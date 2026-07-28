Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 30,715 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,632 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 30,715 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Nasdaq were worth $18,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $111.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $110.00 target price on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Nasdaq from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.73.

View Our Latest Report on NDAQ

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Ab Investor purchased 56,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,882,116.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 58,439,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,024,603,103.84. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Trading Up 2.0%

Nasdaq stock opened at $93.94 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.55 and a 1 year high of $101.79. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $87.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 22.60%.The business's revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Nasdaq's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world's leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report).

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