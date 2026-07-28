Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 43,135 Shares of Sanofi $SNY

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,561 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 43,135 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Sanofi were worth $17,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company's stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company's stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the company's stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company's stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of SNY opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $40.89 and a 12 month high of $52.68. The firm's 50 day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Sanofi from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sanofi from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Argus upgraded Sanofi to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Sanofi from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $49.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNY

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi NASDAQ: SNY is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

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