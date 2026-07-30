Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 8,929 Shares of Aon plc $AON

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,423 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in AON were worth $11,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in AON by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,852,456 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,770,975,000 after buying an additional 4,387,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $1,155,981,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $504,424,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 40,219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,715 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $301,922,000 after purchasing an additional 844,615 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $229,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

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AON News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AON this week:

Positive Sentiment: Underlying growth and profitability remained healthy. Aon reported second-quarter earnings of $3.81 per share, above the $3.77–$3.80 consensus range and up from $3.49 a year earlier. Total revenue increased 2% year over year, organic revenue grew 5%, and operating margins expanded. Aon Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Aon reported second-quarter earnings of $3.81 per share, above the $3.77–$3.80 consensus range and up from $3.49 a year earlier. Total revenue increased 2% year over year, organic revenue grew 5%, and operating margins expanded. Positive Sentiment: Commercial risk management and new business wins supported results. Strong client retention, organic growth and demand for commercial risk solutions helped offset softer-than-expected reported revenue. The performance suggests Aon continues to benefit from pricing, account expansion and resilient demand for insurance and risk advisory services. Aon quarterly profit jumps on commercial risk management strength

Strong client retention, organic growth and demand for commercial risk solutions helped offset softer-than-expected reported revenue. The performance suggests Aon continues to benefit from pricing, account expansion and resilient demand for insurance and risk advisory services. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment and shareholder returns remain supportive. Several analysts recently raised their price targets, and the average target cited by MarketBeat is $404.56 versus recent trading levels. Aon also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.82, equivalent to a $3.28 annualized payout and an approximately 0.9% yield.

Several analysts recently raised their price targets, and the average target cited by MarketBeat is $404.56 versus recent trading levels. Aon also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.82, equivalent to a $3.28 annualized payout and an approximately 0.9% yield. Neutral Sentiment: Aon launched an AI Risk Diagnostic. The new offering could create opportunities in the expanding market for artificial-intelligence risk consulting, although its near-term financial contribution is not yet clear. Aon launches AI Risk Diagnostic

The new offering could create opportunities in the expanding market for artificial-intelligence risk consulting, although its near-term financial contribution is not yet clear. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed expectations. Quarterly revenue was $4.25 billion versus the $4.28 billion consensus estimate. With the earnings beat only slightly above forecasts, investors may view the results as good but not strong enough to justify the stock’s elevated valuation near its 52-week high.

Quarterly revenue was $4.25 billion versus the $4.28 billion consensus estimate. With the earnings beat only slightly above forecasts, investors may view the results as good but not strong enough to justify the stock’s elevated valuation near its 52-week high. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling adds a minor cautionary signal. General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 1,950 shares for approximately $725,500, reducing his holdings by 12.7%. The transaction is small relative to Aon’s market value and does not necessarily indicate a change in business outlook. Darren Zeidel Sells AON Shares

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 1,950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.05, for a total value of $725,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 13,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,986,958.20. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AON from $409.00 to $406.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AON from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on AON from $389.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $404.56.

Read Our Latest Report on AON

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $376.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.76. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $304.59 and a fifty-two week high of $382.34.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.28 billion. AON had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 22.54%.AON's revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. AON's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.00%.

About AON

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

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