Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stake in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,391 shares of the company's stock after selling 63,354 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in CoreWeave were worth $15,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWV. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,824,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth $311,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth $882,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $20,260,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $455,000.

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Key CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: New AI infrastructure customers: CoreWeave will provide low-latency GPU cloud infrastructure for Anam’s photorealistic AI avatars across the United States and Europe, adding evidence of demand for its specialized services. CRWV Powers Anam's AI Avatars With Low-Latency Cloud Infrastructure

CoreWeave will provide low-latency GPU cloud infrastructure for Anam’s photorealistic AI avatars across the United States and Europe, adding evidence of demand for its specialized services. Positive Sentiment: Flow Traders contract: Flow Traders reportedly selected CoreWeave to run AI training supporting its quantitative trading operations. The deal reinforces CoreWeave’s positioning as an AI-focused alternative to traditional cloud providers. CoreWeave Lands Flow Traders To Run AI Training For Quant Trading

Flow Traders reportedly selected CoreWeave to run AI training supporting its quantitative trading operations. The deal reinforces CoreWeave’s positioning as an AI-focused alternative to traditional cloud providers. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings date set: CoreWeave will report second-quarter 2026 results on August 11 after the market closes. Investors are likely looking for progress on revenue growth, cash flow, construction execution and customer concentration. CoreWeave Announces Date of Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Conference Call

CoreWeave will report second-quarter 2026 results on August 11 after the market closes. Investors are likely looking for progress on revenue growth, cash flow, construction execution and customer concentration. Negative Sentiment: Sector valuation contraction: CoreWeave has fallen about 30% over the past month as investors reassess highly valued AI-cloud companies and question whether rapid growth can justify heavy capital spending and debt. CoreWeave Shares Fall 30% in a Month as AI Cloud Valuations Contract

CoreWeave has fallen about 30% over the past month as investors reassess highly valued AI-cloud companies and question whether rapid growth can justify heavy capital spending and debt. Negative Sentiment: Competitive threat from Meta: Reports that Meta may monetize excess computing capacity through its own cloud offering raise concerns that CoreWeave’s largest customers could become competitors, potentially pressuring utilization and margins.

Reports that Meta may monetize excess computing capacity through its own cloud offering raise concerns that CoreWeave’s largest customers could become competitors, potentially pressuring utilization and margins. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales: CEO Michael Intrator and insider Brannin McBee sold roughly $38.9 million of shares in pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transactions. Although planned sales do not necessarily signal deteriorating fundamentals, their size adds to investor caution during the selloff.

CEO Michael Intrator and insider Brannin McBee sold roughly $38.9 million of shares in pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transactions. Although planned sales do not necessarily signal deteriorating fundamentals, their size adds to investor caution during the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Weak financial profile: CoreWeave’s latest reported quarter included an adjusted loss worse than analysts expected, negative margins, significant interest expense and high leverage. Analysts continue to forecast a full-year loss, increasing sensitivity to execution and financing conditions.

CoreWeave Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of CoreWeave stock opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $153.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 7.17.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The business's revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRWV shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRWV

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave

In related news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 144,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $10,818,720.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 323,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,286,749.19. This trade represents a 30.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 200,000 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total value of $15,646,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,476,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $193,761,237.45. This represents a 7.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 16,523,185 shares of company stock worth $1,905,796,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company's stock.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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