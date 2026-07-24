Cetera Investment Advisers Has $115.81 Million Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,215 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 54,003 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Oracle were worth $115,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Scotiabank reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.03.

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Oracle Stock Down 4.6%

NYSE ORCL opened at $120.09 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $119.44 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $345.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72. The stock's 50 day moving average is $171.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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