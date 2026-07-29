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Cetera Investment Advisers Has $14.38 Million Position in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Alliant Energy logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Cetera Investment Advisers cut its Alliant Energy stake by 30.6% in the first quarter, selling 88,543 shares and retaining 200,413 shares valued at approximately $14.38 million. Institutional investors collectively own 79.9% of LNT.
  • Alliant Energy reported quarterly earnings of $0.82 per share, in line with analyst estimates, while revenue rose 5% year over year to $1.18 billion. The company reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $3.36–$3.46.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.535 per share, equivalent to a 2.9% annualized yield. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average price target of $77.09, versus a recent share price of $73.79.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT - Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,413 shares of the company's stock after selling 88,543 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.08% of Alliant Energy worth $14,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 235.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 634 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of LNT stock opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm's 50-day moving average is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average is $71.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $63.28 and a 52-week high of $78.81.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 18.58%.The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Alliant Energy's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Alliant Energy's payout ratio is currently 67.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "hold" rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho set a $76.00 price objective on Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $77.09.

View Our Latest Report on LNT

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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