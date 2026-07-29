Cetera Investment Advisers Has $15.25 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,403 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 19,980 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $15,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,390,446 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,123,534,000 after purchasing an additional 217,136 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,613,371 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,264,359,000 after purchasing an additional 830,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,953,598 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,834,682,000 after purchasing an additional 62,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,925,062,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,887,538 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,523,636,000 after buying an additional 3,253,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company's stock.

Get AJG alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $280.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $618,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,819 shares in the company, valued at $9,850,714. The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 4.7%

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $265.31 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $228.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.50. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.75 and a twelve month high of $313.55.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 10.76%.The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company's core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. wasn't on the list.

While Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here