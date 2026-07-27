Cetera Investment Advisers Has $29.24 Million Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,227 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 8,553 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Danaher were worth $29,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,219 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its stake in Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,348 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company's stock.

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Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $191.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $160.93 and a 52-week high of $242.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.76.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 15.95%.The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

Danaher News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Danaher from $212.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank began coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $205.00 price objective on Danaher in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Danaher from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

See Also

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