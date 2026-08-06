Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. $MYN

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN - Free Report) by 504.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,425 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 292,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.37% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 81.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,238,577 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 557,751 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,777,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $510,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $682,000. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance

MYN opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0512 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund NYSE: MYN is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver current income exempt from federal and New York State income taxes. The fund primarily invests in a portfolio of municipal securities, with an emphasis on investment-grade obligations issued by entities located within New York State.

The fund’s investment strategy focuses on long-term, tax-exempt income by allocating assets to general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, and other municipal debt instruments rated in the upper tiers of the major credit rating agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN - Free Report).

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