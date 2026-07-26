Cetera Investment Advisers Has $43.91 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,258 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Analog Devices were worth $43,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 36.0% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 38.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,610,000 after buying an additional 12,276 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 60,169 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $441.00.

View Our Latest Report on ADI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total transaction of $573,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 120,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,169,745.25. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 103,858 shares of company stock valued at $42,062,730 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 2.2%

ADI stock opened at $371.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.37 and a 1 year high of $445.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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