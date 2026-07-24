Cetera Investment Advisers Has $86.63 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,980 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 40,280 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.09% of Waste Management worth $86,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RHL Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Waste Management from $273.00 to $268.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Waste Management from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WM

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3%

Waste Management stock opened at $237.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.79 and a 200-day moving average of $226.99. The company has a market cap of $95.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $248.13.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 10.99%.Waste Management's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.70%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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