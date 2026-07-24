Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 705,976 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 36,756 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.05% of PepsiCo worth $109,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 324.3% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company's stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.3% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company's stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company's stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 46,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,447 shares of the company's stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $134.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $157.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $134.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $171.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.03.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The company had revenue of $24.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. PepsiCo's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.59%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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