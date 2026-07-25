Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,304 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Linde were worth $60,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Linde by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,610,387 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,245,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,477 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 83,262 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $35,493,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $6,415,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,263,064 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $538,558,000 after buying an additional 807,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Linde by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $512.28 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $387.78 and a 12-month high of $548.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $516.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $493.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Linde's payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $559.00 price objective on Linde in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $548.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LIN

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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