Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 61,314 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,448 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 61,314 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.06% of Robinhood Markets worth $36,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $43,563,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 375,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,563,750. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Paula Loop sold 8,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,000,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 63,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,880. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and have sold 587,875 shares worth $62,602,915. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $94.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.33. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $96.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.61. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Robinhood Markets's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $122.22.

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Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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