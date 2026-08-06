Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stake in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,884 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,065 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Veralto were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Veralto alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Veralto by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,199,220 shares of the company's stock worth $119,658,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veralto by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 23.4% in the first quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension now owns 291,695 shares of the company's stock worth $25,792,000 after buying an additional 55,348 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 386,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,594,000 after acquiring an additional 71,910 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S grew its stake in Veralto by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 196,159 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,573,000 after acquiring an additional 31,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company's stock.

Veralto Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $97.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. Veralto Corporation has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $110.11. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $89.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Veralto had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.430 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.090 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Veralto's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Veralto from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Veralto from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.90.

Get Our Latest Report on Veralto

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 7,097 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $720,487.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,597,109.20. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Veralto, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Veralto wasn't on the list.

While Veralto currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here